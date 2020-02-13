First Alert: A frosty start to Friday will give way to some cool sunshine in the afternoon

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Clearing skies will combine with dry air and calming winds to lead to a light freeze for many locales in Deep East Texas tonight. The cold night will combine with a damp ground to lead to some patchy areas of frost developing on rooftops, vehicles, and grassy surfaces by daybreak Friday.
After a frosty start for some, it will turn out to be a great-looking Valentine’s Day on Friday as we will be the recipients of a cool sunshine with daytime highs in the middle 50’s.
As we head into the weekend, the nice weather will last through Saturday with southerly winds helping boost the afternoon highs into the lower 60’s.
By Sunday, though, clouds will be on the increase, which will bring an end to our small sample size of sun-filled days. Despite the clouds, it will continue to warm-up as highs find the lower 70’s. Since moisture levels will still be rather low, the odds of rain by Sunday afternoon is only at 20%, which means your weekend should be mostly dry and rain-free.
That all changes by next week as increasing moisture levels will lead to better rain chances as our next cold front arrives next Tuesday.
Behind the frontal passage, upper-level moisture overriding the cooler air will lead to more gloomy, damp conditions, with a chilly rain hanging around through the middle part of next week.
