Former Grapeland ISD employee charged with improper relationship with student

GRAPELAND, TEXAS (KTRE) - A former Grapeland ISD employee was arrested after police investigated allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Kaylee Carrol Parker, 23, was booked into the Houston County Jail on Feb. 12. She is charged with improper relationship between an educator and student.
Grapeland ISD Superintendent Don Jackson said in a statement the district was made aware of allegations that Parker “had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student or minor” on Feb. 11. Parker resigned from her position with the district the following day. Jackson reported law enforcement took over the investigation on Feb. 12 following Parker’s resignation.
“At this time, the District has no reason to believe that any students or minors may have been involved other than those individuals who have already been identified and notified by the District,” Jackson said in the statement. “Grapeland ISD takes every allegation of inappropriate communication or conduct with students or minors extremely seriously. All allegations are immediately investigated and appropriately addressed.”
