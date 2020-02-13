Former leader of TX health department slated to lead La. Department of Health

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Courtney Phillips is expected to join the Louisiana Department of Health after working for Texas’ health department for a little over a year, according to an article by the Texas Tribune.
Christine Mann, a spokesperson for the Texas health commission, has not given a direct answer as to whether or Phillips has told the governor about resigning. The Texas Tribune reported her saying there was “nothing new to report”.
Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for the Lousiana governor stated on Wednesday that, “We have not yet named a new secretary for the department of health.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.