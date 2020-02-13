Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 33 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a seven-game absence because of a sprained ankle, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 130-111 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Doncic added eight assists in the All-Star starter's final game before the All-Star break. It's the second time Doncic has missed games with a sprained right ankle. Kristaps Porzingis had 27 points and 13 rebounds with his fellow Euro star back. Buddy Hield scored 22 points for the Kings. Sacramento was never closer than 11 in the second half.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored nine of his 22 points in the final 3:28, helping No. 20 Houston hold off South Florida 62-58 in American Athletic Conference play. Grimes made six straight free throws and also sank a 3-pointer that gave the Cougars some breathing room down the stretch to win the matchup between the top two defensive teams in the league. Fabian White scored 10 points for Houston, which led 45-34 before USF rallied to within 53-51. Grimes put the game away with help from DeJon Jarreau, who rebounded his own miss and scored for a 58-53 lead. Laquincy Rideau led USF with 21 points.
DALLAS (AP) — Feron Hunt scored a career-high 23 points and was 4-for-4 at the free throw line in the last 16 seconds as SMU held off UConn 79-75. Hunt scored double his season average going 8-for-9 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers and seven rebounds. Kendric Davis added 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting with six assists, James Bouknight scored 21 points to pace UConn, which trailed by as many as 15 after halftime before Bouknight sparked an 18-10 rally that pulled the Huskies within a basket six times down the stretch.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Stassi says he wishes he had done “the right thing” when he learned about the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scheme late in their World Series championship season in 2017. The former Astros catcher's new teammates with the Los Angeles Angels also aren't happy with their AL West rivals as they report to spring training. Stassi apologized for his minor part in the Astros' cheating after he was recalled by the club in August 2017. The catcher played in just 14 games that season and didn't participate in the postseason, yet still won a World Series title as part of their 40-man roster.
NEW YORK (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith is going to Phoenix to join Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. The Dallas Wings traded the four-time All-Star to the Mercury for the No. 5 and 7 picks in the 2020 WNBA draft and Phoenix's 2021 first-round pick. The Wings then sent the 2021 pick the team acquired in the deal to the Chicago Sky in exchange for Astou Ndour. Diggins told The Associated Press last month that she didn't want to play in Dallas anymore. The team gave her the franchise designation, meaning she couldn't leave as a free agent.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Lauren Cox and NaLyssa Smith both had double-doubles and the No. 2 Baylor women won their 52nd consecutive Big 12 game. Cox had 16 points and 10 rebounds while Smith had 12 points and 13 rebounds in an 81-62 win over TCU on Wednesday night. It was a matchup of the Big 12's top two teams. DiDi Richards had 17 points for the 22-1 Lady Bears, who led by only two at halftime. But Cox had 10 points and three blocked shots in the third quarter when they outscored TCU 22-11. Baylor also won its nation's-best 53rd consecutive home game. Michelle Berry led the Frogs with 15 points.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The IndyCar Series has been in Austin, Texas, this week, getting on the track as much as they can despite wet weather. IndyCar teams want their drivers to get as many laps as possible with the new protective aeroscreen designed to protect the cockpit. Drivers have mostly praised the safety innovation. The screens will affect more than that. Teams are studying how they will impact driver visibility, car aerodynamics and changes by the pit crew.
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers used the sand and surf and plenty of rigorous workouts this winter to clear his mind of everything around him after he became the whistleblower in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. He trained alongside longtime friend Mike Dobre, and Athletics rookie Jesus Luzardo became their pupil during beach runs and swims on the Florida coast. This is an offseason Fiers is counting on to carry him from the momentum established during a career year in 2019, when he pitched his second career no-hitter and went on to win 15 games.