Kensmil leads way in Jacks win over Islanders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team avenged their only conference loss this year with a 75-67 win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Transfer Gavin Kensmil totaled 23 points to help SFA improve to 22-3 and conference record improved to 13-1 following the win. SFA also clinched a spot in the 2020 Southland Conference Tournament with the victory, becoming the first program to do so this season after a one-year hiatus from the tourney.
Kevon Harris was close to becoming the all-time leading Lumberjack in Division I play. Harris finished the night with 17 points, two shy of pulling even with Thomas Walkup and three shy of passing Walkup.
From SFA Athletics
INSIDE THE BOX
» SFA never trailed in the second half on its way to victory.» SFA had a 34-29 edge on the boards in the win.» The SFA defense forced 25 turnovers, accruign 14 steals and turning the Islander miscues into 27 points.» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 10 offensive boards in the game.» Gavin Kensmil led the 'Jacks with a game-high 23 points, while Nate Bain led his team with eight rebounds.
GAME SUMMARY
SFA started off strong, putting together a 32-31 lead heading into halftime. SFA did most of its first half damage in the paint, scoring 26 of its 32 points close to the basket.
Following intermission, SFA kept widening that lead, expanding it to 39-36 before going on an 8-0 run, finished off by Bain’s layup, to grow the lead to 47-36 with 15:29 to go in the contest. The Islanders narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the 'Jacks still cruised the rest of the way for the 75-67 win. SFA got out on the break in the period, scoring 10 fast break points.
