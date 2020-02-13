Ladyjacks sink Islanders

From SFA Athletics
The SFA women's basketball team held Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to just 9.1% from beyond the arc in a 1-for-11 shooting performance on the way to a 72-49 victory against the Islanders at home Wednesday. The season sweep of the Islanders improved SFA's overall record to 19-4 and conference record to 12-2 , a game and a half ahead of Corpus-Christi for the league lead.
The Ladyjacks had three players score in double figures, led by Aiyana Johnson, who had 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Marissa Banfield tacked on 12 points and Riley Harvey helped out with 10 points and two blocks.
Led by Johnson's four offensive rebounds, SFA did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 12 boards that resulted in 12 second chance points.
SFA forced 20 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi turnovers while committing only eight themselves in Wednesday's game. The Ladyjacks turned those takeaways into 21 points on the other end of the floor. Zya Nugent led the way individually with two steals.The 'Jacks held the Islander's starting five largely in check, as three of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's starters combined to shoot just 4-23 from the field and turned the ball over 12 times.
INSIDE THE BOX
» The Ladyjacks held the Islanders to only 31.4% shooting from the field.» SFA never trailed in the second half on its way to victory.» The Ladyjacks put on a passing clinic, recording an assist on 71% of made field goals.» SFA had a great day defensively, holding Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to 9% from beyond the arc on 11 attempts.» The SFA bench outscored its counterparts from Corpus Christi 23-11. » The Ladyjacks forced 20 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi turnovers while committing only eight on the other end.» The Ladyjacks were active in affecting shots on the defensive end, tallying six blocks as a team.» SFA turned the ball over eight times while dishing out 20 assists.» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 12 offensive boards in the game.» Aiyana Johnson led the Ladyjacks with a game-high 14 points and team-high nine rebounds.
GAME SUMMARY
After playing to a 4-4 tie early in the game, SFA went on a 5-0 run with 6:30 left in the first quarter, culminating in a bucket from Harvey, to take a 9-4 lead. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi then responded to tie things up at 12-12 heading into the second quarter. SFA did most of its first quarter damage in the paint, scoring eight of its 12 points close to the basket.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi then took a 23-22 lead before SFA responding by going on an 8-0 run, highlighted by a bucket from Nugent, to take a 30-23 lead. The Islanders cut into that lead, but the Ladyjacks still enjoyed a 30-25 advantage heading into halftime. SFA dominated in the paint, scoring 10 of its 18 points close to the basket.
Following intermission, SFA continued to expand its advantage, pushing it to 37-31 before going on a 10-0 run to expand its lead further to 47-31 with 2:20 to go in the third. The Ladyjacks held onto that lead for the rest of the frame and entered the fourth quarter with a 49-33 edge. SFA played well near the basket, scoring 12 of its 19 points in the paint.
SFA kept its lead intact before going on an 8-0 run, finished off by BriAnna Mitchell's layup, to grow the lead to 68-45 with 2:10 to go in the contest. The Ladyjacks held onto that lead for the rest of the game for the 72-49 win. SFA took advantage of its opportunities in the post, scoring 14 of its 23 points in the paint.
NEXT UP
The Ladyjacks are back in action on Wednesday, as they travel to Conway, Arkansas for a rematch with the Sugar Bears. SFA won the first matchup between the teams by a 102-41 score earlier this season.