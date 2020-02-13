Police reiterate help in search for person of interest in January murder

By KCBD Staff | February 12, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 12:49 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to seek the public’s assistance in locating an individual for his involvement in the shooting of Ronald Sepeda on Jan. 10.

Arthur Swain is described as a 54-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

At approximately 6 p.m. Jan. 10, officers responded to a civil disturbance in the 1500 block of 25th Street. Through their investigation, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit found that 31-year-old Calvin Joe Brown Jr. moved Sepeda’s body from inside the residence to the underground cellar. He was arrested for Tampering with a Corpse and remains at the Lubbock County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

Officers were looking for Charleszetta Evette Germon. She has been located.

Anyone who sees Swain or has information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

