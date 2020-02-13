Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We saw a cloudy and breezy start to the day, but as we head later through the afternoon hours our cloud cover will begin to clear and winds will taper off into the evening hours. Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures drop below freezing for most of the area, so expect a light frost tomorrow morning. Sunshine finally returns for the entire day tomorrow as highs warm into the middle 50s. More sunshine for the first half of Saturday before clouds return to East Texas overnight into Sunday. Southerly winds return on Saturday morning and will allow temperatures to warm into the lower to middle 70s through Monday before a strong cold front arrives on Tuesday and drops temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Wednesday. Our short-lived dry streak ends on Sunday as a few areas in Deep East Texas could see an isolated light shower or two. Better chances for scattered showers and isolated thundershowers on Monday before rain chances increase on Tuesday as our cold front begins to move through the area. Cloudy skies look to persist into Wednesday and Thursday of next week with on and off showers throughout the day. Thankfully, rainfall totals through next Thursday evening will struggle to surpass 0.75″-1.00″.