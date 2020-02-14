Astros players try to offer explanations into sign stealing scandal

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRE) - After weeks of silence the Houston Astros organization knew they would have to offer an explanation and some sort of apology to the media and fans as they began their 2020 Spring Training.
Was the apology sincere? Did it do what the Astros intended it to do? Those answers depend on where you fall as a fan. The press conference started with third baseman Alex Bregman reading from a prepared statement.
“I am really sorry about the choices that were made by my team, by the organization and by me. I have learned from this and I hope to regain the trust of baseball fans,” Bregman said.
His teammate Jose Altuve followed and said the team met before this and it went great.
“Whole Astros organization feels bad for what happened in 2017," Altuve said.
Owner Jim Crane seemed to say he was apologizing but then would not fully admit what the Astros did had any influence on the outcome of the World Series.
After the initial press conference more Astros were made available to the media.
“Once I spent some time and understood what was happening, I wish I had said more," Pitcher Justin Verlander said. "I can’t go back and reverse my decision. I wish I had said more, and I didn’t,”
“I am sorry we are in this situation today," I regret the fact we are in this situation today. I feel horrible for our sport and our game."
The New York Yankees’s catchers and pitchers returned to spring training as well. They are the team the Astros beat in the ALCS to advance to the World Series.
“I guess we will never know,” New York Manager Aaron Boone said when asked if he thought the sign stealing affected his series. “That’s for people to draw their own conclusions on and clearly when we are talking about some of the tings that went on those things have an affect on games. clearly. At some point here I am not going to address it anymore. As we started today the first full day of pitchers and catchers that is my focus. I am over this stuff."
