Autopsy ordered after man drowns in Newton County

On Thursday February 13, 2020 at approximately 2:15 Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a lady stating that her husband had drowned and that she was performing CPR at this time. An ambulance, first responders and Newton County Deputy were all dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival Deputy Hopson continued to perform CPR until the ambulance arrived but to no avail. JP 3 Mike Greer conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy. The incident occurred at the victim’s residence on CR 1073 in Newton County. The deceased is Daniel Olexy 54 years old.