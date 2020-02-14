Boil-water notice rescinded for some Lilbert-Looneyville customers

LILBERT-LOONEYVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A boil-water notice issued for some Lilbert-Looneyville residents has been rescinded.
The Lilbert-Looneyville Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice on Feb. 8 that affected the area of FM 342, east of the Lilbert-Looneyville plant, and FM 225, north and south of FM 343. The notice was rescinded on Feb. 14.
Tommy Deal with the Lilbert-Looneyville Water Supply Corporation reported necessary bacterial samples were taken and it was determined the water is now safe to consume.
A break in a line had caused the initial notice to be issued.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.