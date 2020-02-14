Cookie cups with custard and strawberry glaze by Cookn’ Guy David Wallace

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From our friend David Wallace:
Here’s a little trick that is so easy, yet affords you the opportunity to be as creative as you wish. Fun to do with the kids and easily adapted to any occasion. All you need is a package of sugar cookie dough from the refrigerated dairy case section of the grocer store and a stander size muffin pan, preferably with a non-stick coating on the front and back side. I like buying the dough in little pre measured balls of dough. They usually come in a package of 24 cookies.
Roll the dough into round balls, place each dough ball on the back side of muffin pan, flatten only slightly, and place muffin pan on a cookie sheet. Have your oven pre heated to 350 degrees. Bake for approximately 14 minutes. Edges should just start to brown. Do a test run with 1 or 2 dough balls. All ovens cook a little differently. Allow cookies to cool for a few minutes before removing from the back side of muffin tins. Allow cookie cups to completely cool, before using. This can be done in advance. The result will be little cookie cups and you can fill them with so many different fillings. You can express your creative ideas with any sweet fillings and garnishes for any occasion. These little tarts are easy and fun, once you know the trick!
I will be filling the SUGAR COOKIE CUPS with vanilla custard, strawberries in glaze, whip cream topping, and a drizzle of chocolate for Valentine’s Day!
