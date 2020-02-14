First Alert: Passing clouds and milder temperatures on the menu this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Your weekend is shaping up to be mainly dry and rather pleasant. A cold start to your Saturday may consist of some patchy frost in the morning before another day of abundant sunshine will help boost our temperatures into the middle 60’s, which is on par for where we should be in mid-February.
By Sunday, more clouds will be returning on a warm, southerly wind, but with a lack of moisture in place, we will keep the forecast dry as daytime highs top out in the lower 70’s.
Once our moisture levels increase early next week, we will bring some low-end rain chances back starting on Monday and Tuesday under cloudy skies. With our next strong cold front slated to arrive next Tuesday, we will see temperatures take a big nose-dive by the middle of next week.
With upper-level winds blowing over the cold air behind the frontal passage, we will be gearing up for a couple of cloudy, cold, damp, and dreary days coming up for next Wednesday and Thursday as rain chances jump up to 60% on those two days.
