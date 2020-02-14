Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Valentine’s Day, East Texas! After a chilly start, temperatures will slowly warm into the lower to middle 50s for afternoon highs thanks to our plentiful sunshine. Skies will remain clear tonight so if you have any date night plans today, you can leave the umbrella at home but be sure to grab the jacket! Temperatures will drop into the middle 40s around 7 PM. Another mostly sunny start for Saturday morning and due to the return of southerly winds, temperatures will warm into the lower 60s during the afternoon hours tomorrow! Cloud cover increases overnight into Sunday morning but most of the area will remain dry throughout the weekend as only a few areas could see a spotty shower during the day Sunday. There will be better chances to see scattered showers and isolated thundershowers throughout the day on Monday and rain chances will likely increase overnight into early Tuesday as a strong cold front begins to move into East Texas. Temperatures ahead of the front will warm into the middle to upper 60s before dropping throughout the day Tuesday. Skies remain cloudy throughout the remainder of the next workweek with light to moderate showers likely through Wednesday before becoming more spotty during the day on Thursday and Friday.