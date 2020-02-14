Humane Society of Nacogdoches County offers limited free spay, neuter services

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Humane Society of Nacogdoches County is holding a special spay and neutering event next week for pet owners who are looking to take advantage of free animal healthcare.
Every year, the humane society holds a Valentine’s special open to any pet owner who lives in Nacogdoches County.
“If anyone is interested in getting a voucher for your pet to be spayed or neutered, we offer a limit of two per family or per household,” said Jennifer Bryant of the Human Society of Nacogdoches County. “All they need is to bring their photo ID that proves they live in Nacogdoches County. If it doesn’t have their current address, they can bring a piece of mail or something.”
The free spay and neuter event runs Monday, Feb. 17 through Friday, Feb. 21, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
If you need more information, you can visit the Humane Society of Nacogdoches County’s website.
