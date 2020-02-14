Luminant donates $10K to help with cost of replacing SFA beef farm

Friends and alumni who wish to donate funds to aid in the recovery of the facility and its contents may contribute in a variety of ways. To donate online, visit www.sfasu.edu/give. Select “other,” specify “Beef Farm” and follow the designated steps to complete the donation. Checks made payable to the SFA Office of Development may be mailed to P.O. Box 6092-SFA Station, Nacogdoches, Texas, 75962. Please include a note stating the contribution is for the SFA Beef Farm. Donors also may call the SFA Office of Development at (936) 468-5406 to designate a donation to the SFA Beef Farm. For any inquiries regarding other ways to help, contact Dr. Joey Bray, chair of the SFA Department of Agriculture, or Dr. Erin Brown, professor of animal science, at (936) 468-3705.