Residents at Lufkin retirement facility tie the knot in Valentine’s Day ceremony

By Donna McCollum and Jeff Wright | February 14, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 4:06 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two residents of a retirement facility in Lufkin who were once neighbors can now call themselves man and wife.

Judy Scibetta and Earl Parker tied the knot Friday in a ceremony at the Pine Crest Retirement Community.

“It just doesn’t seem real,” Judy said. “You know? Like, pinch me.”

“Very nice, very thorough,” Earl added. “We just had one practice session but we ran through it fine.”

So how do the couple plan to follow-up their most romantic Valentine’s Day ever? A honeymoon to Holland to see the tulips.

