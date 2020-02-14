WEBXTRA: AC looking to build off of momentum following win over TJC

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Despite a year where results have not met up with effort the Angelina Lady Roadrunners are still remaining positive and starting to peak at the right time.
The team upset No. 10 Tyler Junior College Thursday night 92-75. It put AC’s record to 14-10 overall and 6-7 in conference play.
Coach Byron Coleman coached a team that was banged up, missing several players, and was without his head coach who is battling the flu. He spoke with KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames about the momentum his team can gain from the win.
