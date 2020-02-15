Friday hoops: Diboll wins first district title in 15 years, Garrison rolls past Tenaha

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The regular season for high school basketball is almost over.
Friday night delivered on excitement.
The Diboll Lumberjack beat Woodville 89-47. The win clinched Diboll a district title. It is the first one for the Lumberjack basketball program in 15 years.
Nacogdoches had a chance to clinch a district title but gave up an eight-point halftime lead to Marshall and lost 69-65. Marshall at worst has a share of the district title. The Dragons will be rooting for Lufkin Tuesday night. If the Pack can beat Marshall and Nacogdoches also wins then Nacogdoches and Marshall will be co-district champs. If Marshall wins then the Mavs are the outright champs.
If basketball had a ‘District of Doom’ then it would be 22-2A. The 4 playoff bound teams are all ranked in the top 15 of the TABC poll. Heading into Friday night San Augustine, Garrison and Tenaha were all in a three way tie. State-ranked No.4 Shelbyville beat No. 10 San Augustine 71-55. State-ranked No. 12 Garrison beat No. 7 Tenaha 81-49.
Hudson traveled to Huntington for the last meeting as district foes. The two teams could play each other in pre-district action but Huntington will be dropping down to 3A next year. According to Huntington head coach Shawn Jones multiple players were ejected after an altercation between the two schools in the 4th quarter. Huntington had to finish the game with just 4 players. Hudson went on to win 43-37.
Friday Night scores:
Lufkin 56, Hallsville 49
Marshall 69, Nacogdoches 65
Fairfield 80, Rusk 36
Center 80, Jasper 71
Hudson 42, Huntington 37
Livingston 63, Shepherd 61 OT
Crockett 66, Elkhart 38
Central Heights 62, Newton 36
Hemphill 77, Pineywoods 53
Diboll 89, Woodville 47
Trinity 70, Onalaska 43
Grapeland 69, Slocum 62
Gary 47, Cushing 38
Shelbyville 71, San Augustine 53
Garrison 81, Tenaha 49
Woden 67, Timpson 37
Big Sandy 80, Brookeland 44
Evadale 75, Hull Daisetta 60
