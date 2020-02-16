Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. says Americans aboard a quarantined ship will be flown back home on a chartered flight Sunday, but that they will face another two-week quarantine. About 380 Americans are aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has docked at Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo. So far, 285 people from the ship have tested positive for a new virus. The passengers have been quarantined on the ship since Feb. 5. That 14-day quarantine is due to end Wednesday. The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo says the aircraft will arrive in Japan late Sunday. After arriving in the U.S., all will need to go through another two weeks of quarantine at Air Force bases in California or Texas.