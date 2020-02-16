Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-50s. By the afternoon we will warm to the mid-70s and the cloud cover will break up. Overnight we will cool to the mid-50s. Tomorrow, expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain late in the day and mid-70s. A cold front will start to spill through our area on Tuesday morning, bringing with it widespread showers and mid-60s. Wednesday and Thursday we will see showers, and temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s to low 50s. By the end of the workweek, we will finally see dry skies back here in East Texas. Saturday will be partly sunny and in the upper 50s.