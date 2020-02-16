Weather spotter training course held in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Today in Lufkin-- the National Weather Service hosted a weather spotting training course.
‘Spotters’ are people who help report what is happening on the ground, which is critical when it is time for meteorologists to make storm warning decisions.
“A lot of people look at the weather and they see various things. That is what we’re trying to teach the spotters to distinguish between, what we look for to be a severe thunderstorm and what is just regular clouds,” Mario Valverde, Meteorologist at the NWS in Shreveport says.
Many people came out to learn more about severe weather and ways to keep their community safe during those situations.
“People see hail all the time. We’re looking some very specifics on hail and hail size,” Valverde says. “Our spotters know to give us some very specific terminology like if it is a quarter-sized hail or dime-sized hail. Those are the types of things that we teach people how to report to us.”
According to Valverde, they encourage spotters to stay aware and be safe in any severe weather-related situations. The National Weather Service SKYWARN website has a 2-hour online course available for those interested in becoming a certified weather spotter.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.