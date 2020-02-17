Central ISD coach gets named Strength Coach of the Year for 2020

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - A Central ISD coach has been named the Strength Coach of the Year for 2020, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.
“The National High School Strength Coaches Association (NHSSCA) announced Coach Seth Ford as the State High School Strength Coach of the Year for 2020,” the Facebook post stated.
Each year, the award is given to a high school strength and conditioning coach in recognition for his or her coaching achievements and passion for the profession. The state coach of the year is picked from among the top coaches from each state, the Facebook post stated.
The Facebook post also said the school district is blessed to have Ford as its strength and conditioning coach.
