First Alert: Another round of cold, wet weather heading for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Overcast skies have combined with a warm, southerly breeze to boost our temperatures and bring up our humidity values as well.
Our sky conditions won’t change much this week, but everything else will look and feel different starting tomorrow as our next cold front brings in our next big cool down.
In addition to colder air blowing back into the Piney Woods, it will also be turning wet, again. We will have an 80% chance of rain and a few embedded storms form along and behind the frontal passage on Tuesday afternoon. Once the front sweeps through your area, it will turn breezy and noticeably cooler, with a cold, northerly wind bringing in that change in temperatures.
Instead of clearing out, we will hang on to the clouds and have to endure a couple of cold, raw, wet, and dreary days for Wednesday and Thursday as moisture overriding the cool air at the ground will lead to a chilly rain in our part of the state.
The combination of cloudy skies, rain, and cool, northerly winds mean daytime highs on Wednesday and Thursday will struggle to get out of the 40’s. This means you will need both the jackets and rain gear on hand so you can stay both warm and dry.
Rainfall amounts will be plentiful, with one-to-three inches of rain likely throughout our KTRE viewing area from now through the end of the week.
By Thursday evening, the rain and moisture moves out, giving way to clearing skies and a return of sunshine for Friday and Saturday.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.