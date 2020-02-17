Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has gone from hoping aloud that everyone would just move on from his team's cheating scandal to acknowledging that the topic will linger. When spring training opened, Baker talked about first-day apologies closing the discussion. Now he says that just because you want to move on does not mean everyone will. At least one minor character in all the drama is ready to set this aside: Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki sought to end his back-and-forth with the Astros by joking that he is too old to be in the middle of this stuff.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Artem Anisimov scored at 3:48 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Brady Tkachuk and Tyler Ennis also scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots. John Klingberg, Stephen Johns and Joe Pavelski scored for the Stars, and Anton Khudobin finished with 42 saves. Dallas finished a three-game road trip at 2-0-1.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 37 points in her first start since returning from an ankle injury as No. 16 Texas A&M edged slumping No. 25 Tennessee 73-71 on Sunday. Carter had missed seven games after hurting her left ankle. The Southeastern Conference preseason player of the year returned to action Thursday and scored 18 points in 22 minutes off the bench in a 74-53 victory over Vanderbilt. Tennessee lost its fourth straight despite getting 19 points from Rae Burrell and 18 from Rennia Davis. Texas A&M went 28 of 33 and Tennessee was 6 of 16 on free-throw attempts.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Jared Butler scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, and top-ranked Baylor never trailed while tying the longest winning streak in Big 12 history at 22 games with a 70-59 victory over No. 14 West Virginia. The Bears led by 19 in the first half and answered a scoreless stretch of nearly four minutes before halftime by starting the second half on a 20-3 run. Taz Sherman scored a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers. West Virginia tied a season high with 22 turnovers and shot 35% in a third consecutive loss.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker wants Major League Baseball to tell opposing players to “stop the comments” about sign stealing and the talk of possible retaliation. Baker was speaking Saturday in response to a slew of criticism from spring training camps about the Astros' use of video to steal signs in 2017 and 2018. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger says the Astros “stole” the 2017 World Series title from them and adds that Jose Altuve did likewise with the MVP trophy, denying the Yankees' Aaron Judge. Baker adds he's “depending on the league” to try to stop the “seemingly premeditated retaliation” he's heard of from opposing players. Says Baker: "Stop something before it happens.”
DALLAS (AP) — Emmanuel Bandoumel hit an off-balance 3-point shot with 30 seconds remaining in overtime, and SMU held on to upset No. 20 Houston 73-72 on Saturday. Bandoumel scored seven points in the game and had missed his first two 3-point attempts. Houston freshman Marcus Sasser made three free throws with three seconds left to send the game to overtime and gave the Cougars (20-6, 10-3 American) a 72-70 lead with 1:05 remaining in the extra period. Tyson Jolly led SMU (18-6, 8-4) with 20 points.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Te’a Cooper scored 15 points and had eight rebounds to help lead No. 2 Baylor to a dominating 69-42 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday night. It was the 16th straight triumph for Baylor (23-1, 12-0 Big 12). Juicy Landrum added 12 points and five assists while Queen Egbo contributed 10 points and five rebounds for the Bears. Vivian Gray scored 19 points to lead Oklahoma State (14-11, 5-8. Natasha Mack scored seven points, all in the second half, and had 15 rebounds for the Cowgirls.
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jay's Bo Bichette says it's been tough to watch the Houston Astros response to their sign-stealing scandal. The shortstop and son of former player Dante Bichette says Saturday he's not sure the Astros are truly apologetic. MLB acknowledged the Astros were guilty of using video to steal catchers’ signs in 2017 and 2018. A former player blew the whistle on the scheme. Toronto teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also doesn't like what transpired. Guerrero says through a translator if he know what pitch was coming, he'd hit .500.