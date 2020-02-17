Lufkin city manager testifies in favor of Texas cities keeping online sales tax revenue

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin city manager Keith Wright testified in Austin this month in support of a tax law change that would allow Texas cities to collect sales tax revenue from online sales based on where the purchaser lives, rather than where the distribution center is located.
Currently, cities are allowed to offer ‘economic deals’ with corporations and online retailers to locate in their city in exchange for a return of a high percentage of its sales tax. The idea being the company will create substantial tax revenue for the cities in other areas.
Comptroller Glen Hegar is proposing to change the law to stop those isolated deals and have the tax revenue go to the city where the purchaser lives.
Lufkin city manager Keith Wright explains to KTRE 9′s Donna Mccollum why he thinks that the method of distribution is more equitable.
