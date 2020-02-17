Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies will stay cloudy this afternoon with the possibility of a stray shower. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s. Overnight we will cool to the mid-50s. Tomorrow, showers will move in early and will stick around all day as temperatures make it to the low 60s. A cold front will pass early on Wednesday, dropping temperatures to the low 50s with more rain expected. Thursday will be our coolest day, in the upper 40, and the last round of rain will be passing through. Friday and Saturday will be similar days with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s. Clouds and showers return for Sunday.