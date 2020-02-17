EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Cloudy with some patchy fog early this morning, but with mild temperatures. Expect a bit of a breeze today and warm temperatures this afternoon, but not much sunshine. A few light showers will be possible today, especially during the afternoon and evening. A cold front moves into the area tomorrow, bringing much more likely rain chances. Expect scattered showers and thundershowers off and on through the day Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 60s, but dropping behind the cold front. Moisture continues to stream into East Texas behind the cold front, which means a cold rain for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures midweek will stay in the 40s. Rain ends late Thursday with some clearing Friday and Saturday before more rain Sunday into Monday of next week.