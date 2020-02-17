Save money with these Presidents Day deals

(WAFB) - A three-day weekend for an online shop-a-holic can be dangerous. Luckily, most major retailers are cutting prices for Presidents Day.
You could even say it’s your patriotic duty to take advantage of these deals from your favorites brands and retailers.
- Amazon: The ultimate online retailer is always running some standout deals on your favorite products. Peruse this page to score the best savings this weekend.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Take up to 50% off everything from air fryers and Instant Pots to towels and bedding at the Presidents Day Sale.
- Kohl’s: Take an extra 50% off your Home Sale purchase of $50 or more.
- Macy’s: With nearly 200,000 items on sale, Macy’s is pulling out all the stops for Presidents Day. Browse through clothes, jewelry and more and save with this holiday sale.
- Nordstrom: Right now through Feb. 23, Nordstrom is offering 40% off select items in the Winter Sale. Shop and save on brands like Eileen Fisher, Vince Camuto, Bonobos and more.
- Overstock: The home retailer’s Presidents Day blowout is on, with up to 70% off thousands of items, plus free shipping.
- Target: Save on a wide variety of products with Target’s all-encompassing Presidents Day sale. Through Monday, there are deals across all categories including 20% off furniture and bedding, 20% off fashion brands and more.
- Walmart: Presidents’ Day rollbacks are underway at Walmart. Shop special pricing on nearly 2,000 items, including electronics, home goods and more
- Wayfair: Spruce up your home with up to 70% off at Wayfair’s Presidents Day Blowout.
- Amazon devices: Save on the 3rd generation Echo Dot, Echo Buds and a whole range of devices made by Amazon.
- Best Buy: The technology giant is offering savings on the iPad family, the latest 13-inch MacBookPro and even Powerbeats Pro. Plus, save on a host of other gadgets.
- Vizio: Score a 70″ V-Series 4K smart TV from Best Buy for just $659 for Presidents’ Day, or save on a 5.1.2 Channel Sound Bar System with a wireless subwoofer at Costco.
- Dell: Save 12% on electronics sitewide, including PCs, monitors, gaming, accessories and more.
- HP: Take 5% off select PCs and monitors $599+ with code 5PDS2020, and take 10% off select PCs and monitors $999+ with code 10PDS2020.
- Aerosoles: Select spring styles are 25% off.
- American Eagle: Everything, including jeans and joggers, is 25% to 50% off for a limited time.
- Ann Taylor: Take 40% off your purchase with promo code WEARIT through February 15.
- Anthropologie: Take an extra 50% off all sale items (discount will be applied in cart).
- Aurate: Get 20% off orders up to $400 and 25% off orders above $400 with code NONVDAY.
- Banana Republic: Everything on site is 40% off, plus get free 2-3 day shipping when you spend $100+ with promo code BRSHIP.
- Ban.do: Cozy up with your beau while wearing new loungewear, now 25% off with code UNWIND through February 16.
- Bare Necessities: Bras are 40% off at the Top Drawer Event.
- Belei: Select items from Amazon’s skincare line are up to 25% off, while everything else is 10% off with a coupon.
- Carbon38: Take 30% off the entire activewear site with promo code SALE30.
- Carhartt: Take 20% off the iconic workwear brand’s clearance styles with code WINTER20.
- Chico’s: Take up to 50% off select full-price styles in the Presidents Day sale.
- Clarks: Use promo code SALE40 for an extra 40% off all sale styles.
- Cole Haan: Select on-sale shoes are an extra 40% off with promo code EXTRA40.
- Columbia: Members get an extra 20% off sale items in the Winter Sale.
- Dagne Dover: Save big on second-quality bags and wallets in the Sample Sale.
- Eddie Bauer: Take 40% off your purchase, plus free shipping, no promo code required.
- Express: Everything is 40% off in honor of the holiday.
- Faherty Brand: The sale section is an extra 25% off with promo code TAKE25.
- Forever 21: Take 25% off your purchase of 5+ items, 20% off your purchase of 4 items and 15% off your purchase of 3 items at this Buy More, Save More event with code PREZ.
- Fossil: Take 30% off your purchase with promo code LOVE30.
- Gap: Everything on site is 30% to 50% off, while all tees and sweaters are 50% off.
- Hanes: Take 50% to 60% over 500 sweats, tees, underwear, bras, sleepwear and more.
- Indochino: Shop for a new suit up to 40% off sitewide at the Presidents’ Day Sale.
- J.Crew: Take an extra 50% off all sale styles, plus 30% off almost everything else with promo code WEEKEND.
- J.Crew Factory: Shop the Win @ Weekend sale for an extra 50% off clearance and 40% to 60% off everything else with promo code WINBIG.
- Kate Spade: Get up to 60% off sale items and 25% off full-price styles with code LONGWKND.
- L.L.Bean: Snag up to 70% off clearance items, including cold-weather styles that will keep you warm for the rest of winter.
- L’Occitane: Get a three-piece gift free with any $45 purchase using promo code LOVE.
- Land’s End: Take up to 40% off your order, plus free shipping, with promo code FAMILY.
- Levi’s: Take 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale items with promo code CHERRYTREE.
- Lilly Pulitzer: Score an exclusive sunglasses case when you spend $75+, a beach pack on orders $200+, or a beach towel blanket with $500+ purchases through the long weekend.
- Lively: Get a free Leopard Scrunchie Set with every order through February 17.
- Lucky Brand: All tops are 40% off and sale styles are an extra 50% off at The All Weekend Long(er) Sale.
- Madewell: Shop the Insiders Event, where rewards members can score at least 15% off.
- Marmot: Take up to 50% off over 400 outdoor-ready items at the End of Season Sale.
- Michael Kors: Enjoy up to 50% off clothing, handbags, accessories and more during the Presidents Day Sale.
- Nordstrom Rack: Clear the Rack is back with an extra 25% off over 22,000 clearance items.
- Old Navy: Jeans and tees are 40% off for Presidents Day.
- Original Penguin: Snag an extra 40% off men’s apparel at the Presidential Sale.
- Perry Ellis: Take 40% off your Perry Ellis purchase.
- Prana: Take 60% off all sale styles over the weekend.
- Reebok: Save 30% sitewide with code FEB30 for Presidents Day.
- Sephora: Score beauty buys for up to 50% off at Sephora’s massive sale.
- Sorel: Styles in the End of Season Sale are up to 40% off, plus free shipping.
- Sperry: Take an extra 30% off over 450 sale styles with promo code PRES30.
- Tillys: Take an extra 50% off select clothing and accessories and 30% off select shoes at the Presidents Day Weekend Sale.
- Toms: Select styles are an extra 25% off at the End of Season Sale with promo code BYEWINTER.
- Uniqlo: Outerwear, innerwear, sweats, tops, bottoms and more are marked down this weekend, and all orders ship free.
- Urban Outfitters: Get new jeans with 30% off BDG denim for men and women.
- Vera Bradley: Shop beloved bags in fun patterns with 25% off sitewide.
- Vince Camuto: Save up to 70% on select styles in the Winter Sale.
- Zappos: Over 72,000 items from your favorite brands, including Adidas, Nike, Ugg, Sorel, The North Face and more, are on sale at Zappos’ massive Presidents Day blowout.
