This dog collar will swear every time your dog barks

(CNN) — For every treat your good boy deserved but didn’t get, for every itch that you didn’t scratch, your dog can now vent out all its frustration in cuss words.
For $60, the Cuss Collar, which fastens around a dog’s neck, will spit out a swear word every time your dog barks.
It’s currently sold out, but those who are in desperate need to have their dog swearing like a sailor can sign up for details on its next drop by texting the number listed on the website.
The product’s website states that the product isn’t a “shock/vibration/training collar and is not intended for anti-bark training use.”
It’s more of a gag gift that the company behind the collar, MSCHF, is known for.
