This dog collar will swear every time your dog barks
Cuss Collar will spit out a cuss word every time your dog barks. (Source: CNN)
February 16, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 12:31 AM

(CNN) — For every treat your good boy deserved but didn’t get, for every itch that you didn’t scratch, your dog can now vent out all its frustration in cuss words.

For $60, the Cuss Collar, which fastens around a dog’s neck, will spit out a swear word every time your dog barks.

It’s currently sold out, but those who are in desperate need to have their dog swearing like a sailor can sign up for details on its next drop by texting the number listed on the website.

The product’s website states that the product isn’t a “shock/vibration/training collar and is not intended for anti-bark training use.”

It’s more of a gag gift that the company behind the collar, MSCHF, is known for.

Cuss Collar currently is sold out. But people who are in desperate need to have their dog swearing like a sailor can sign up for details on its next drop by texting the number listed on the website. (Source: cusscollar.com)

