WEBXTRA: Veteran funnyman who performed at many Lufkin rodeos dies at 83

LUFKIN Texas (KTRE) - A man who brought laughter and smiles to many rodeo events at Lufkin’s George H. Henderson Expo Center as a funnyman has died at the age of 83.
Lecile Harris was nicknamed “The Dean of Rodeo.”
According to a Facebook post, Harris died peacefully in his sleep Wednesday night after completing the 55th Dixie Nationals Rodeo in Jackson, Mississippi.
For the past 35 years, he had partnered with Lufkin native Mike Mathis, who performed with him many times at the George H. Henderson Expo Center. Mathis works as a rodeo announcer for the PRCA.
Mathis spoke to KTRE about their friendship and the comedy that Harris brought to rodeo.
Harris had a long career in rodeo. After starting out as a bull rider and a bullfighter, he developed into one of the sport’s top funnymen.
