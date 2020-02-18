Creamy broccoli salad with sunflower seeds and cranberries

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This broccoli salad is a classic; you can serve it any time of year, and it’s great with other ingredients added to this basic recipe, too. You could add a few handfuls of halved cherry tomatoes, 1/2 cup shredded cheese, or whatever you think would enhance it for your family. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
4 cups of chopped fresh broccoli florets
1/2 to 2/3 cup thinly sliced red onion
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup chopped cooked bacon
1/4 cup sunflower seed kernels
Combine all ingredients in a large mixing or salad bowl.
For the dressing:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 1/2 tablespoon honey
1/2 each teaspoon salt and pepper.
Whisk these ingredients together, then pour over salad and toss well.
Refrigerate to allow flavors to meld before serving.
