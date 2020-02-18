Crime Stoppers: Man, woman stole wallets, women’s shirts from Lufkin Cavender’s store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man and a woman allegedly stole Nocona-brand wallets and women’s shirts from Lufkin’s Cavender’s Boot City store on January 13, and surveillance video caught the duo ducking in and out of the restroom.
“January 13, a man and woman stole from Cavender's Boot City in Lufkin,” a bulletin on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers web site stated. “They spent about 15 minutes wandering the store, picking up merchandise and not returning it to the shelves, and ducking into the restroom before leaving without purchasing anything.”
Sensing that something was wrong, employees checked the restrooms and watched security videos after the suspects left the store, the bulletin stated. They found empty boxes for Nocona-brand wallets and missing merchandise in the woman’s shirts section.
Cavender’s employees described the two suspects as Hispanic, the bulletin stated.
The woman, who was much shorter than her male companion, wore long, black hair pulled back into a high ponytail. The man also had dark hair and a full beard, and he wore his hair pulled back into a stubby ponytail. The male suspect was wearing a black satin-look jacket with what might be a signature embroidered on the back in gold thread.
The man and the woman drove a tan Chevrolet four-door car, possibly an Impala or a Malibu, the bulletin stated.
“If you can identify the man and woman, click the ‘Solve This’ button below or download our app to anonymously submit information that could help solve the crime,” the bulletin stated. “Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward.”
Tipsters may also call (936) 639-TIPS. Information on this case and others may be found on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website.
