FBI promoting new app dedicated to helping parents find lost children

(WAFB) - The FBI is encouraging parents to download a newly released app it produced where information needed by members of law enforcement in the immediate moments after a child goes missing can be stored.
The Child ID app can store photos and information about physical identifiers that can be shown to officers on the spot, and also offers specific guidance parents can use if they’re unable to locate their child.
The app is available for download on iPhones through iTunes and on Android phones through Google Play.
“The FBI is not collecting or storing any photos or information that you enter in the app. All data resides solely on your mobile device unless you need to send it to authorities. Please read your mobile provider’s terms of service for information about the security of applications stored on your device,” the FBI noted.
Child ID is the first app created by the FBI.
