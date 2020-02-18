WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - February is American Heart Health Month and is the perfect time to start thinking about your heart health if you haven't already.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, heart disease is the leading cause of death in men and women in the United States, killing more women than all forms of cancer combined.
Cardiologist Dr. Andre Desire says the biggest issue when it comes to heart health in Wichita Falls is getting people to eat healthy.
Vascular disease, aneurysms, heart attacks, and more can happen when the heart is not properly taken care of.
“People are not exercising enough, not eating right and unfortunately for a segment of our population it’s difficult to get the diet that’s necessary to stay healthy,” said Cardiologist Dr. Andre Desire.
Dr. Desire says in Wichita Falls, coronary heart disease is the main issue when it comes to heart health.
This is mostly due to bad lifestyle habits such as unhealthy eating and lack of exercise, both are risk factors of a heart attack.
“If we can manage those risk factors, get people to quit smoking, keep their bad cholesterol low, we can actually prevent cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Desire.
“Heart disease, especially coronary heart disease, is from plaque buildup and usually a result of cholesterol elevation in the arteries of the heart,” said Cardiologist Dr. Sriram Sudarshan.
The symptoms of heart disease can go unnoticed for years, such as fatigue or shortness of breath.
Dr. Sudarshan says there are many people walking around not even knowing that they have a heart disease.
“It may just be shortness of breath, it may be just sweating or persistent nausea, these are signs that you need to pay attention to and if that's happening to seek medical help immediately,” said Dr. Desire.
Dr. Desire says the best way to decrease your chances of cardiovascular disease is to make those necessary lifestyle changes, because heart disease is affecting younger and younger people in Texoma.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.