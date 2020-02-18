First Alert: A chilly rain on the menu through Thursday afternoon

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The cold front will slowly make its way through East Texas, which will lead to falling temperatures and cooler air moving in this evening.
In addition to colder air blowing back into the Piney Woods, it will also be turning wet, again. We will have an 80% chance of rain and a few embedded storms form along and behind the frontal passage this evening and overnight.
Jackets and rain gear will be needed the next couple of days as we will have to endure some cold, raw, wet, and dreary conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. The chances of rain on Wednesday will be at 80% before it jumps up to 90% on Wednesday night through the midday hours on Thursday.
The combination of cloudy skies, rain, and cool, northerly winds mean daytime highs on Wednesday and Thursday will struggle to get out of the 40’s. This means you will need both the jackets and rain gear on hand so you can stay both warm and dry.
Rainfall amounts will be plentiful, with one-to-three inches of rain likely throughout our KTRE viewing area from now through Thursday afternoon.
By Thursday evening, the rain and moisture will move out, giving way to clearing skies and a return of sunshine for Friday and Saturday.
