International students studying at SFA concerned about coronavirus’ impact on family

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Three Stephen F. Austin State University students are deeply concerned about their families in China. The Chinese students communicate with their parents who are due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Le Gao (James) learned recently a great uncle died after contracting the virus. The SFA International Program is accustomed to restricting travel to and from areas due to political unrest or health concerns.
Director Heather Catton explains there are significant concerns, but currently, all trips to China are on a case by case basis. Students aren’t planning to return home until at least summer or until the outbreak ends.
Catton and Gao visit with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum about their concerns.
