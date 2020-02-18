Jasper County DA’s Office: 2 people charged in connection with Christopher Spikes’ death

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people have been charged in connection with the December 2018 shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Spikes, according to a spokeswoman for the Jasper County District Attorney’s Office.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Andrea Monique Brumley, 26, of Jasper last week. She was charged with failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury or death, deadly conduct, and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Brumley was released from the jail on Saturday after she posted bail on a collective bond amount of $77,500.
The JCSO investigators served the arrest warrants on Justin Keathon DeBourgeois, 22, also of Jasper, at the county jail because he was already being held on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon charges.
In connection with Spikes’ death, DeBourgeois was charged with failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury, deadly conduct, and engaging in organized criminal activity. His collective bond amount was set at $87,500.
Back in January of 2019, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office referred to DeBourgeois as a person of interest in the case. After their investigation turned up a possible location for him, they coordinated with the Houston Police Department, and HPD officers arrested him on outstanding warrants out of Hardin County on January 5, 2019.
The Houston PD officers were able to obtain a DNA sample from DeBourgeois for the JCSO investigators.
According to a press release, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Debourgeois because they wanted to question him and obtain a DNA sample. Sheriff Mitchell Newman said in the press release that a district judge issued a search warrant for Debourgeois on Dec. 17, 2018.
The spokeswoman for the Jasper County District Attorney’s Office said authorities are also looking for a third suspect. Arrest warrants for failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury or death, deadly conduct, and engaging in organized criminal activity have been issued for Brandon Clurksy.
Spikes’ body was found on Hi-Truitt Road, which is located just off of Highway 96, on Dec. 7. He had been missing for a day or so, and family members used a tracking app on his cell phone to help authorities find his body.
A previous press released stated at about 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 7, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a call that referenced a possible homicide. Newman and his deputies arrived on the scene and located a body in the woods north of Jasper.
Newman said that the Spikes’ body was taken to the Beaumont Medical Examiner’s office after Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Daniel Whitton ordered an autopsy.
The preliminary autopsy results revealed that Spikes had died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
In a previous KTRE story, Lt. Ryan Cunningham said if the sheriff’s office can identify who shot and killed Spikes, that person will be charged with capital murder.
