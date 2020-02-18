LIST: All contested races across East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Election day in East Texas is slated for March 3 and early voting began on Feb. 18.
We have every single contested race in East Texas listed right here.
US REP DISTRICT 1
REPUBLICANS
· Johnathan Kyle Davidson
· Louie Gohmert (I)
(Winner faces Democrat Hank Gilbert)
US REP DISTRICT 10
REPUBLICANS
· Ryan Pitts
· Robert “Zack” Rader
· Jake Ellzey
(Vacated by Michael McCaul)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 2
REPUBLICANS
· Dan Flynn (I)
· Bryan Slaton
· Dwayne “Doc” Collins
(Winner faces Bill Brannon in November)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 9
REPUBLICANS
· Chris Paddie (I)
· Mark Williams
(No Democratic challenger)
ANDERSON COUNTY
SHERIFF
REPUBLICANS
· Jeff Taylor
· Rudy Flores
(Greg Taylor vacating. No Democratic challenger)
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 3
REPUBLICANS
· Kenneth Dickson (I)
· Edgar Bailey
(No Democratic challenger)
ANGELINA COUNTY
SHERIFF
REPUBLICANS
· Terry Free
· Bryan Holley
· Greg Sanches (I)
(No Democratic challenger)
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· Steve Allen
· Greg Harrison (I)
· John Vaughn
(No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT. 2
REPUBLICANS
· Danny Anders
· Dennis Cochran
· Trae Trevathan (I)
(No Democratic challenger)
CAMP COUNTY
DISTRICT JUDGE, 76TH DISTRICT
REPUBLICANS
· Lance W. Hinson
· Angela Hammonds Saucier
(Angela Saucier vacating. No Democratic challenger)
SHERIFF
REPUBLICANS
· Byron Aldredge
· Tim Hall
· John Cortelyou
(Alan D. McCandless vacating. No Democratic challenger)
CASS COUNTY
DISTRICT JUDGE, 5TH DISTRICT
REPUBLICANS
· Bill Miller (I)
· Monty Murry
(No Democratic challenger)
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· Brett Fitts (I)
· Taylor Duncan
(No Democratic challenger)
CHEROKEE COUNTY
SHERIFF
REPUBLICANS
· Ben Ellis
· Eric Long
· Brent Dickson
· Roy Cavazoz Jr.
· Johnathan Rhodes
(Winner replaces James Campbell. No Democratic challenger.)
TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
REPUBLICANS
· Blaine Verhelie
· Shonda McCutcheon Potter
· Dana Nolley Chancey
(Linda Little vacating seat. No Democratic challenger)
COMMMISSIONER, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· Kelly Traylor (I)
· David Jones
(No Democratic challenger)
REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN
REPUBLICANS
· Jefferson Wayne Jackson
· John Earle
GREGG COUNTY
COMMISSIONER, PCT 3
REPUBLICANS
· Floyd Wingo
· Joe T. Parker
(Gary Boyd vacating office. No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT. 2
REPUBLICANS
· Billy Fort (I)
· John Bisese
(No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT. 3
REPUBLICANS
· John Slagle (I)
· John McCubbin
(No Democratic challenger)
HARRISON COUNTY
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· William D. Hatfield (I)
· Robert Bryan
(No Democratic challenger)
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 3
REPUBLICANS
· Rodney Blackwell
· Philip Mauldin (I)
(No Democratic challenger)
HENDERSON COUNTY
COMMISSIONER, PCT 1
REPUBLICANS
· Wendy Kinabrew Spivey
· Keith Pryor
· Brad Skiles
(Scotty Thomas vacating position. No Democratic challenger.)
COMMISSIONER, PCT 4
REPUBLICANS
· Mark Wade
· Jeff Cade
· Kelly Harris
· Jim Bob Warren III
· Mark Richardson
(Ken Geeslin vacating position. No Democratic challenger.)
CONSTABLE, PCT 4
REPUBLICANS
· John Floyd (I)
· Josh Rickman
(No Democratic challenger.)
HOPKINS COUNTY
CONSTABLE, PCT. 2
REPUBLICANS
· Charles Humphries
· John Brian Beadle
(Vacated by Bill Allan. No Democratic challenger)
HOUSTON COUNTY
SHERIFF
REPUBLICANS
· Randy Hargrove
· Ryan Martin
· John “Johnny” Catoe
(Darrel Bobbitt vacating. Winner faces Charles Edward Holmes in November)
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 3
REPUBLICANS
· Mickey Kendrick
· Jimmy McMillan
· Gene Stokes
(Pat Perry vacating. Winner faces Reginald Berry in November)
JASPER COUNTY
COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
REPUBLICANS
· Bobby Biscamp (I)
· Cindy Stephenson
(No Democratic challenger)
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· Roy Eddie Robinson
· Seth Martindale
(Vacated by Charles Shofner Jr. No Democratic challenger)
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
REPUBLICANS
· Rey Morin
· Andrew Jones
(Nicole LoStracco vacating. No Democratic challenger)
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· Joe Allport
· Jerry Don Williamson (I)
(No Democratic challenger)
POLK COUNTY
DISTRICT JUDGE
REPUBLICANS
· Kaycee L. Jones (I)
· John Wells
(No Democratic challenger)
SHERIFF
REPUBLICANS
· Byron Lyons
· Mike Nettles
· Mark Jones
· Paul Cain
(Kenneth Hammock vacating. No Democratic challenger)
COMMISSIONER, PCT 1
REPUBLICANS
· Bob Willis (I)
· Guylene Rogers Robertson
· Tim Martin
(No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT 4
REPUBLICANS
· Bobby L. Watson
· John D. Carter
· Darwon Evans
· Paul Finney
(Position vacated. No Democratic challenger)
RUSK COUNTY
SHERIFF
REPUBLICANS
· Johnwayne Valdez
· Jesse Stewart
· Jeff Price (I)
· Nathan Parker
(No Democratic challenger)
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· Will Hale (I)
· Randy Gaut
· Shannon Thompson
(No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT. 5
· Trey Hacker
· Daniel McMillen
(No Democratic challenger)
SABINE COUNTY
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· Brent Cox
· Gene Cordray
(Vacated by T.H. “Tommy” Clark. No Democratic challenger)
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 3
REPUBLICANS
· Charles (Butch) Ellison (i)
· Stanley Ray Jacks
(No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT. 2
REPUBLICANS
· JP MacDonough
· Johnny Jackson
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY
TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
REPUBLICANS
· Regina Barthol
· Sheri Hanks
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· Tommy Pickard
· Jordan Hanks
· John Coffee
(Winner faces Maurice Parks in November)
SHELBY COUNTY
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
REPUBLICANS
· Stephen Shires (I)
· Karren S. Price
(No Democratic challenger)
SHERIFF
REPUBLICANS
· Newton Johnson Jr.
· Derek Barbee
· Joey Hudnall
· Tanner Peace
· Kevin W. Windham
(Willis Blackwell vacating. No Democratic challenger)
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· Roscoe McSwain (I)
· Donnie Borders
(No Democratic challenger)
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 3
REPUBLICANS
· Stevie Smith
· Willis Blackwell
· David Cheatwood
(Charles Barr vacating. No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· Ricky King
· Zack Warr (I)
(No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT. 2
REPUBLICANS
· Randy Joe Dean
· Jamie Hagler (i)
(No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT. 4
REPUBLICANS
· Bryan Gray
· Jake Metcalf
(Sean Smith vacating. No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT. 5
REPUBLICANS
· Josh Tipton
· Robert Hairgrove (I)
(No Democratic challenger)
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PCT. 3
REPUBLICANS
· Melba Rodgers
· Billy D. Barnett
· Darrell Alford
· Don Jones
· Sean Permenter
(Margie L. Anderson vacating. No Democratic challenger)
SMITH COUNTY
REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIR
REPUBLICANS
· David Stain
· Ron Shaffer
(Position vacated by Brent Thompson)
DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR
DEMOCRATS
· John Walton
· Michael Tolbert
CONSTABLE, PCT. 1
DEMOCRATS
· Willie Mims
· Bobby Garmon (I)
· Curtis Taylor
(No Republican challenger)
TITUS COUNTY
SHERIFF
REPUBLICANS
· Phillip Harris
· Timothy Ingram (I)
· Dennis McBride
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· Keith Hill
· Jeffrey Parchman
· Denise Harper Reichert
(Al Riddle vacating. Winner faces Kerry Harper in November)
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 3
REPUBLICANS
· Dana Applewhite (I)
· Matthew Terrell
TRINITY COUNTY
COUNTY ATTORNEY
REPUBLICANS
· Jim Squyres
· Joe Warner Bell
· Colton Hay
TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
REPUBLICANS
· Tawnya Pruitt
· Nancy Shanafelt
CONSTABLE, PCT. 3
REPUBLICANS
· Joseph (Clay) Mathis
· Carl Casey
CONSTABLE, PCT. 4
REPUBLICANS
· Brian McMullen
· Sherman E. Jones
· Daniel Kee
TYLER COUNTY
SHERIFF
REPUBLICANS
· Tim Kean
· Bryan Weatherford (I)
(No Democratic challenger)
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· Cathy Bennett
· Joe Blacksher
· Kent Gore
· Richard A. Murray Jr.
· Greg Stewart
· John Wilson
(Martin Nash vacating. No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT. 2
REPUBLICANS
· Donald E. Calhoon IV
· Casey Whitworth
(John Fuller vacating. No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT. 4
REPUBLICANS
· Anthony (Tony) Ross
· Zachary Zachary
(Jim Zachary vacating. No Democratic challenger)
UPSHUR COUNTY
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· Jim Bardwell
· Gene Dolle
· James Noble
(Paula Gentry vacating. No Democratic challenger)
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 3
REPUBLICANS
· Kent M. Abernathy
· Michael L. Ashley
· Robert Green
· Daphne Anne Grimes
· Richard Smith
(Frank Berka vacating. No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT. 3
REPUBLICANS
· Ryan Ludvigson (I)
· Ronnie G. Mitchell
(No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT. 4
REPUBLICANS
· Phillip M. Hill
· Larry Sewell (I)
· David S. Thompson
(No Democratic challenger)
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
SHERIFF
REPUBLICANS
· Anthony “Big Tony” Kalsoulas
· Steve Hendrix
· Dale Corbett (I)
· Thomas (Tommy) V. Monk
(No Democratic challenger)
TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
REPUBLICANS
· Misty Stanberry
· Ima Hayes
· Valene Jordan
(Shirly Chisham vacating. No Democratic challenger)
COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· Chad L. Laprade
· Tommmy L. Davis
· Brandon Brown (I)
(No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· Mickey Henson (I)
· John Pollard
(No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT. 2
REPUBLICANS
· Jesse Ison (I)
· Heath Burton
(No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT. 3
REPUBLICANS
· Brenton Dean
· Robert Tisdale (I)
(No Democratic challenger)
WOOD COUNTY
DISTRICT JUDGE
REPUBLICANS
· Jeff Fletcher (I)
· J. Brad McCampbell
(No Democratic challenger)
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
REPUBLICANS
· Jodi Cox
· Angela Albers (I)
(No Democratic challenger)
SHERIFF
REPUBLICANS
· Kelly W. Cole
· James Schaffner
· Tom Castloo (I)
· Callie Carrell-Lawrence
(No Democratic challenger)
COMMMISSIONER, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· J.R. Douglas
· Keith Gilbreath
· Virgil Junior Holland (I)
(No Democratic challenger)
CONSTABLE, PCT. 1
REPUBLICANS
· Stephen Bowser (I)
· Billy Hill
(No Democratic challenger)
