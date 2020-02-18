Lubbock police asking for public help to return woman’s ashes to family

Police are putting the word out to try and return the ashes of a woman recently retrieved from a Goodwill store in Lubbock. (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff | February 16, 2020 at 8:41 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 1:19 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are putting the word out to try and return the ashes of a woman recently retrieved from a Goodwill store in Lubbock.

Police say these are the remains of Rosa Linda Padilla, who they believe passed away between 1997 and 1999.

Police say Padilla was cremated at the Whispering Pines Cremation Services, Inc. in Edgewood, Texas, and was their 85th cremation. Unfortunately, due to changes in ownership over the years, records are not available from Whispering Pines.

If you have any information that may help return Padilla’s remains to her family, please contact the Lubbock Police Department at 806-741-1000, or comment on the social media post below.

