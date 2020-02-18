Lufkin city officials stress importance of being counted in 2020 Census

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin understands how important it is for residents to be counted in the 2020 Census; that’s why it is stressing the importance of educating and motivating residents to participate in the census.
When community members are informed, they are more likely to respond to the census, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Through collaborative partnerships like this, the U.S. Census Bureau and community leaders can reach the shared goal of counting everyone in 2020.
The primary goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone once and in the right place. The data collected by the census determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and is also used to distribute billions in federal funds to local communities.
On Tuesday, March 19, the Lufkin City Council will consider launching its own complete count committee. Jason Arnold, assistant to the city manager of Lufkin, said the measure would likely pass, considering the “wheels were already in motion.”
One of the concerns Arnold has said he hears about most has to do with the amount of personal information census interviewees are asked to provide.
“We’ll tell you whatever we need to to help alleviate those worries,” Arnold explained during a related interview in March 2019. “We can explain the whole process, that that information cannot be shared. The Census Bureau doesn’t even shared it with other departments in the federal government, they’re not allowed to, it’s illegal.”
The U.S. Census will be tallied on April 1. The census takes place every 10 years.
