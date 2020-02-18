EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Cloudy and rainy today. A cold front arrives late morning and into the midday hours. Ahead of the front, this morning will be muggy and warm with temperatures in the 60s. Showers and thundershowers will develop along the cold front and move into East Texas only to hang around most of the day. As the front sags southward, temperatures behind the front will drop into the 50s this afternoon with blustery north winds. Rain will continue off and on tonight into tomorrow. It will be a cold rain tomorrow as temperatures will be in the 40s all day long. Much the same for Thursday before the rain ends Thursday evening and skies clear Thursday night. Mostly sunny and cool for Friday with high temperatures in the lower 50s. A slow warm up through the weekend with clouds and rain returning to the forecast by Sunday afternoon.