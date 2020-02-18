No. 3 Texas Tech baseball remains undefeated after opening weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After the opening weekend of action, the No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team is still undefeated.
On Sunday afternoon, the Red Raiders beat Northern Colorado, 14-3, to improve to 4-0 on the season.
In all, the Red Raiders scored 65 runs over the weekend, while only giving up 11.
Up next for Texas Tech, they will travel to Round Rock, Texas on Friday to face Tennessee in their first game of the Round Rock Classic.
Over the duration of the Classic, Texas Tech will play Tennessee, Stanford, and Houston.
