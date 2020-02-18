Texas Tech looks for home win vs Kansas State

SENIOR STUDS: Kansas State's Cartier Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have combined to account for 54 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 66 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.DOMINANT DIARRA: Diarra has connected on 31.8 percent of the 132 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 30 over the last five games. He's also converted 62.9 percent of his foul shots this season.