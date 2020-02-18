TxDOT: Work to repair erosion on US 59 in Polk County will require lane closures

From the Texas Department of Transportation
POLK COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - A maintenance project is scheduled to begin this week in Polk County that will require lane closures on US 59, south of Livingston.
Work to repair erosion on the southbound side of US 59 will extend from just north of FM 1988 to 1.5 miles south of US 190 and the US 59 intersection.
AAD Contracting, Inc., Poland, OH, will serve as contractor for the $466,419.50 project that is scheduled to be completed in three months, weather permitting. Motorists should expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures as work progresses.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed in and through the work area, obey all signage and expect delays. For more information about road conditions and closures statewide, visit drivetexas.org.
For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call (936) 633-4395.