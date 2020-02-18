WEBXTRA: Kevon Harris closing in on SFA men’s basketball scoring record

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Kevon Harris is expected to become the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Stephen F. Austin State University men’s basketball program, and head coach Kyle Kellor said Tuesday that Harris deserves the honor.
“Kevon has really grown as a player since he came to SFA,” Kellor said.
Kellor said that Nacogdoches and East Texans really embraced Harris and other members of the Lumberjacks basketball team.
“The embrace of this community has allowed him to be the best player he could be,” Kellor said.
The head basketball coach said that Harris, a guard, has put in the work during his college basketball career.
“He deserves this,” Kellor said. “I’m really happy for him.”
The SFA men’s basketball team will have the home-court advantage when they play Central Arkansas Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. They’re hoping to extend a nine-game winning streak that started with a narrow victory over Central Arkansas on Jan. 15. Last week, they beat Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, 75-67.
