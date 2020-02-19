District 22-2A heading into OT action

The way seeding will be solves is a simple two day mini-tournament. The three schools met on Friday morning and Tenaha won the coin flip. At worse, the Tigers will be the 3-seed. On Friday night San Augustine will play Garrison at 7 pm in Tenaha. The loser will be the 4-seed heading into the playoffs. The winner will play Tenaha at 3 pm on Saturday with the winner taking the 2-seed and the loser taking the 3-seed. That game is in Tenaha as well.