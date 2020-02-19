District 22-2A heading into OT action

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - District 22-2A is one fo the toughest high school basketball districts in East Texas.
If you ask the teams and coaches they will say it is the toughest district in Texas. Shelbyville, Garrison, San Augustine and Tenaha are all heading into the playoffs. All four are ranked in the Top 15 of the state according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Number 4 Shelbyville won the district to take the 1-seed into the playoffs. The three other teams all finished with 10-4 district records.
The way seeding will be solves is a simple two day mini-tournament. The three schools met on Friday morning and Tenaha won the coin flip. At worse, the Tigers will be the 3-seed. On Friday night San Augustine will play Garrison at 7 pm in Tenaha. The loser will be the 4-seed heading into the playoffs. The winner will play Tenaha at 3 pm on Saturday with the winner taking the 2-seed and the loser taking the 3-seed. That game is in Tenaha as well.
One thing is clear, whoever runs into any of these four teams will have a tough time picking up a win.
