First Alert: A cold rain to continue through midday Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - You will need to continue to have your jackets and rain gear handy so that you can do your best to stay both warm and dry in East Texas. We will keep a 100% chance of a chilly rain in the forecast overnight and through the first half of your Thursday before drier air finally wins out and brings an end to the wet weather.
Rainfall amounts will be plentiful, with two-to-three inches of rain likely in many rain gauges across our KTRE viewing area before the rain departs our East Texas landscape.
A secondary cold front and push of dry air will finally lead to clearing skies and a return to sunshine for Friday and most of your Saturday. Those two sun-filled days will start off cold in the morning hours with a light freeze very possible for Saturday morning. Outside of the cold starts, plentiful sunshine will lead to cool afternoons as daytime highs top out in the lower 50’s on Friday and upper 50’s by Saturday afternoon.
As we transition into Sunday, however, a fast-moving storm system out west will quickly advance through the southern plains, bringing back the clouds and a 40% chance of rain to our area by Sunday afternoon and Sunday night as milder air returns as well.
Temperatures will remain mild through early next week before our next strong cold front looks to invade East Texas by next Tuesday or Wednesday.
