Gift of Love: Christina

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Navigating high school as a sophomore can be difficult. Adding in the search for a forever family can make this time in a child’s life especially stressful.
But for Christina, 15, she says it’s never too late to find the right fit.
We met the teen at Crafty Fox home studio in Tyler. She worked quietly at a large craft table near a window.
“I like being outside,” said Christina as she focuses on recreating a list of calligraphy letters with a variety of colored pens. “It’s like cursive but a little more detail-ish.” She let out a small smile following the spontaneous creation of her own word.
Christina was taking a moment away from class to be with us. Her favorite subjects are some many students struggle with.
“Doing math and English,” said Christina. “[I like] solving equations in algebra and reading in English.”
The 15-year-old describes herself as studious, but most notably, shy. After our morning together, we would have traded the latter word for attentive.
Multiple times during our interview, she stopped to pay close attention to the house cat weaving its way through our legs and those of the table we worked at.
“I think she’s a little bit scared,” Christina said as she watched the pet scurry away from our room. She responded, “yes,” when we asked her if she’d like her own one day.
As a high school student, Christina is familiar with drama. Now she’s ready to rid that from her home life, too.
“[I want] a happy family,” said Christina. “Watching movies, going to the mall, and the hair store.”
A bonus would be someone who will share in her love of sports shoes.
“There’s not such thing as too many shoes,” said the teen.
The next pair she hopes for is a set of original black and white checkered Vans.
Before we finished our conversation, we checked her pad of paper one last time. The final doodle we saw her create read, “life is good!”
