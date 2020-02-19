Lubbock Police Department K-9, Max, to be honored after being wounded in the line of duty

Max K-9 Lubbock Police Department (Source: Max K-9 Lubbock Police Department)
By Harrison Roberts | February 18, 2020 at 11:26 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 12:25 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466 will be honoring a Lubbock Police Department K-9 who was injured in the line of duty.

On August 20, 2019, Lubbock police responded to a call which quickly evolved into a foot chase.

The K-9 and his handler chased the suspect into an alley where the suspect opened fire on both.

The suspect focused his fire on the K-9 which allowed the police officer to neutralize and apprehend the offender.

The K-9 suffered two gunshot wounds and was rushed to a veterinarian ER facility.

The action of the K-9 saved the lives of at least two people; the police officer and the suspect.

Max has been recovering at home with his handler since the incident.

VFW Post 2466 will honor K-9 "Max" with a special ceremony for his sacrifice in protecting his partner.

Ceremony @ Veterans of Foreign Wars

3:00PM Friday 21 February 2020

501 E CR 7300 (114th St)

Lubbock, Texas

